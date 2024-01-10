Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $12.18 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $14,640,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 414.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 108,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 948,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,631. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.