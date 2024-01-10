Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $15.69 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,771 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $590.48. 718,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,014. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.18. The company has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

