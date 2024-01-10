Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.06. 7,392,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,911,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average is $217.79. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

