Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.