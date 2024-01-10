Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 378,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 44.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.34. 159,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,234. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

