Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,340 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.