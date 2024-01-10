Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $135.65. 469,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,775. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

