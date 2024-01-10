Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.86. The company had a trading volume of 331,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,791. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

