Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.46 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. 739,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.36%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.