Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $6.46 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 739,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,840. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

