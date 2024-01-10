Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $8.77 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 562,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,479. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.