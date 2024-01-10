Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $9.60 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.53% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

