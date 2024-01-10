Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $481.35. 161,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.37 and its 200 day moving average is $433.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

