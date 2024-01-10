Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 287,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. 1,145,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

