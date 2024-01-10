Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,373 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises about 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.33% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. 311,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

