Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 25.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $223,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.1% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.63.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.59. 383,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,438. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

