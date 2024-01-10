Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 112 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $281.42. 234,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,904. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.92.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

