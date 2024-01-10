Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 1,261 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 414,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,566. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.