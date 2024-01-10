Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 570 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

PXD traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.80. The stock had a trading volume of 417,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,218. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

