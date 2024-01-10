Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 3,898,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,130,010. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

