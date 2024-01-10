Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

