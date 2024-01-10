Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,566 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. 2,369,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

