Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $4,647,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 374.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 33,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $227.48. 191,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,079. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.31 and its 200-day moving average is $214.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

