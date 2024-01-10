Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,185 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,778 in the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLB remained flat at $84.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 137,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,667. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

