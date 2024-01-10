Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 136,340 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,340 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 4,460,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,827,357. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

