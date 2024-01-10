Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,623 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,743,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,232,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $151.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

