Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,623 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

AMD stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.72. 34,743,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,232,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

