Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,742 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 2.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.82% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. 32,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,635. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

