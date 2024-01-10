Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 402 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.65. 469,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.