Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,465,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,564,137. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.