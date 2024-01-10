Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 5,335 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 0.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.27. 494,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,402. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.