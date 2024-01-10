Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 534 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. The company had a trading volume of 566,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.65. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $168.22.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.