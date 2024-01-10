Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,822 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises about 2.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.28% of WestRock worth $25,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 635.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5,620.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. 395,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

