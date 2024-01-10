Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 725 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.34. 159,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

