Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 740 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,792,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.46. 1,428,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.01. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $138.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

