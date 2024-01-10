Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 75 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.72. 365,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

