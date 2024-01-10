Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 9,740 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. 5,817,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,629,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

