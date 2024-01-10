Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $219.18. 708,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,020. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

