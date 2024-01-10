Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,807 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 5,263,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,091,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

