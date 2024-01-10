PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

PCTEL Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PCTEL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

