Peabody Energy Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

BTU opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $31.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,722,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,278,425 shares of company stock valued at $149,403,777. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

