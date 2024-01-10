PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PMT. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of PMT opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 436,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $350,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

