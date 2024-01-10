Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.63. 1,209,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,719. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

