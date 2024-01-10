Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.95. 940,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

