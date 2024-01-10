Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 752,492 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 421,657 shares.The stock last traded at $35.77 and had previously closed at $35.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.94%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.