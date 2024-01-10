PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.79 and last traded at $94.69. 32,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 45,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

