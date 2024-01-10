Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $9.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.