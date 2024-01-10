Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $9.53 Average PT from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

