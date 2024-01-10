Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Monday.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Portage Biotech stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

