Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $406.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,742,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,386,637. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $273.12 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.35 and a 200 day moving average of $376.46.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

